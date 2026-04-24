Biplab Dasgupta, veteran Bengali actor, dies at 75

New Delhi:

Veteran Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta, known for his roles in films such as Gumnaami and Zulfiqar, passed away here on Friday following a prolonged illness. He was 75 years old. According to PTI, Dasgupta had been battling health complications arising from a surgery for some time. On Friday, after experiencing discomfort at his residence on Golf Club Road in Tollygunge, Dasgupta was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter. He had also left his mark on the small screen through his performances in television serials such as Chemistry Mashi, Jagamaya and Checkmate. As Dasgupta's mortal remains were taken to Technician Studio, personalities from the film, television, and OTT industries paid their tributes to him.