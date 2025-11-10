Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner: What did actor Anumol Anukutty win from Mohanlal-hosted show? Malayalam actor Anumol has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 after 99 days. Hosted by Mohanlal, the grand finale saw Anumol lift the trophy amid thunderous applause. Find out what she won from the show.

Popular Malayalam actor Anumol has officially emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, after 99 days of laughter, chaos and tears. The much-awaited finale, hosted by superstar Mohanlal, was a night filled with emotions, energy, and nostalgia.

The grand finale episode was filled with spectacular dance performances to emotional montages of the contestants' journeys. Soon after, the lights dimmed and Mohanlal held the envelope, announcing the winner of the season - Anumol.After a few seconds of disbelief, Anumol finally accepted that her life has indeed changed hereon. The crowd soon erupted in cheers. Apart from Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 trophy, she also won a hefty cash prize. Here's all you need to know.

What did Anumol win from Bigg Boss Malayalam 7?

Anumol surely won hearts, apart from the many materialistic possessions. The actress bagged Rs 45 lakh in cash, a brand-new car, and the gleaming Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 trophy.

Who were the Top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7?

The finale saw a fierce competition till the very end. Anumol beat Aneesh, who secured the second spot. Shanavas finished third.

How are fans reacting to Anumol’s win?The internet is abuzz with celebration. Fans have flooded social media with congratulatory posts, lauding Anumol’s victory in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7.

Who is Anumol?

Anumol hails from Thiruvananthapuram and holds a bachelor’s degree in Sanskrit. Before stepping into the Bigg Boss house, she was already a popular face in Malayalam television. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the TV show Aniyathi, which catapulted her fame overnight.Over the years, she’s worked in popular daily soaps such as Sangamam, Krishna Thulasi, Rathrimazha, Padhatha Painkilli, and Sathya Enna Penkutty.

Anumol's foray into films includes roles in Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare, Kalyanam, and Maheshum Maruthiyum. However, it was the celebrity game show Tamaar Padaar that proved to be a turning point in her career.Anumol has also worked in the digital space with the web series, Abhi Weds Mahi, where her on-screen chemistry with actor Jeevan Gopal was loved widely. She later showcased her dramatic range in Hridayakumar Teacher.

Currently, Anumol is a part of the hit sitcom, Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum, where she plays the daughter-in-law of veteran actress Mallika Sukumaran.

