Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner: Anumol lifts trophy on Mohanlal’s show, becomes the 2nd woman to win the title After weeks of laughter, fights and emotional moments, Anumol emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. Hosted by Mohanlal, the grand finale ended with confetti, cheers, and a proud smile as she took home the trophy, a car, and Rs 45 lakh in prize money.

New Delhi:

Anumol has won Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. After 99 days of chaos, laughter, tears, and endless late-night talks, the TV actress lifted the trophy on Sunday night.

The finale, hosted by Mohanlal, had everything, from dance and nostalgia to that heavy silence before the big reveal. When her name was announced, Anumol froze for a moment. Then she smiled, teary-eyed, and the crowd went wild.

She took home Rs 45 lakh, a car, and the Season 7 trophy.

Who finally won Bigg Boss Malayalam 7?

It’s Anumol. After 99 days inside the house, she outlasted Aneesh, Shanavas, Akbar Khan, and Nevin.

The final showdown was tight. Aneesh pushed hard till the end, but Anumol’s fans made sure she crossed the finish line first. Aneesh finished second, Shanavas third.

Why Anumol’s win feels different

She’s only the second woman ever to win Bigg Boss Malayalam. That’s no small thing.

From day one, Anumol came across as strong, stubborn at times, but always honest. She argued, cried, apologised, and still kept her ground. You could tell she wasn’t acting for the camera.

Inside the house, she had clashes and also quiet moments. Her friendship with Aneesh and Shanavas showed another side, which was softer, loyal, more grounded.

The journey that kept viewers hooked

Anumol’s run wasn’t easy. There were weeks she was targeted, nominated, even trolled. But she never changed her tone. Never bent for the game. That straight talk became her identity.

Every time Mohanlal questioned her decisions, she listened, defended herself calmly, and moved on. That composure probably won hearts more than strategy ever could.

Fans couldn’t stop celebrating

Minutes after the finale, X was full of clips and edits of her win. Fans wrote long posts calling it “justice served.” Others shared memes from her funniest moments.

One tweet said, “She didn’t play Bigg Boss, she lived it.”

A season to remember

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 will be remembered for its fights, friendships, and unpredictable turns. But above all, it’ll be remembered for Anumol’s courage to stay herself till the end.

She didn’t whisper or pretend; she just showed up as herself, every single day. And that, in the end, is what won.