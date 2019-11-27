Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
Tamil director Bhagyaraj blames women for rapes

Bhagyaraj made nasty, misogynistic comments about rape at the music launch of Karuthugalai Pathivusei.

New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2019 12:47 IST
bhagyaraj

Bhagyaraj made obnoxious comments blaming women for sexual assault

Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj is at the receiving end of flak for his comments on rape. The comments were made at the music launch of the film Karuthukalai Pathivu Sei. Speaking at the event the filmmaker said it is not just the fault of men but also women who are careless and let men use them. Bhagyaraj said, "Women create a situation that allows mistakes to happen. Things will be alright if you behave correctly. You can’t always only blame boys."

Talking about the addiction of smartphones in younger generation he said that earlier men would eep changing their sim cards to avoid the girl they met last night but things have changed now and now women keep many SIM cards for the same reason. "Women these days are always on the phone, which is why they are being exploited. There were times when restrictions were imposed on women. No such crimes happened during those times”.

He went on to blame women for rapes and said, “So, if men are to be blamed, then women are also just as wrong,”

Bhagyaraj's obnoxious, sexist and misogynistic comments have outraged the people on the internet who expressed their wrath on Bhagyaraj's comment.

According to reports Karuthugalai Pathivusei is based on the Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case that came out in February this year. The film is the story of a woman who is duped by people she had met online.

