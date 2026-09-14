SIIMA 2026 Day 2 winners: Naga Chaitanya, Rishab Shetty take home major awards | See full list

The second day of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2026 celebrated the best of Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Several popular actors, filmmakers and technicians were honoured for their work at the star-studded awards night held at Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Among the notable winners, Naga Chaitanya and Rishab Shetty took home major awards, while several other stars and films also emerged as winners across different categories. Check the complete winners list here.

Naga Chaitanya wins major award

Naga Chaitanya was among the prominent names to take home an award at SIIMA 2026. The actor won the Best Actor in a Leading Role in Telugu for Thandel. The film was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and also stars Sai Pallavi and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.

Rishab Shetty takes home award

Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty was another big winner of the evening. The actor-filmmaker, known for his work in Kannada cinema, takes home the Special Recognition Award for Mayakara. For the unversed, Rishab played the role of Mayakara, a mystical guide and ethereal character, in the 2025 film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. His performance has received praise from both audiences and critics.

Full list of SIIMA 2026 Day 2 winners

The awards ceremony also saw several other artistes being recognised for their performances and contributions to Tamil and Malayalam cinema. From Best Actor and Best Actress to supporting performances, music and technical categories, the winners represented some of the most talked-about films of the year.

Here is the complete list of winners from Day 2 of SIIMA 2026:

Tamil cinema

Best Actor: Dhanush for Kuberaa

Best Actress: Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam

Best Director: Mari Selvaraj for Vaazhai

Malayalam cinema

Best Actor: Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actress: Mamitha Baiju for Premalu

Best Director: Jomon K. John for Kishkindha Kaandam

The 14th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) kicked off in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Day 1 of the two-day event celebrated Telugu and Kannada cinema, with Teja Sajja, Aishwarya Rajesh and Rishab Shetty among the winners.

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SIIMA 2026 Telugu and Kannada winners: Teja Sajja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rishab Shetty win big on Day 1