Beast Trailer OUT: Thalapathy Vijay impresses as spy 'Veera Raghavan' in action-packed thriller

Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans! The trailer from the actor's much-anticipated film Beast was unveiled on Saturday (April 2). Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde. Vijay plays a spy called Veeraraghavan in the explosive action thriller, the story of which takes place inside a mall. He is a RAW agent in the actioner, which will hit cinemas on April 13. The trailer shows that a mall named 'East Coast' is under seige by terrorists and a negotiator (Selvaraghavan) is summoned by the government to have negotiations with them.

The negotiator is relieved to know that an Indian soldier called Veeraraghavan (Vijay), considered to be among the best of spies, is inside the mall. The trailer shows that Veeraraghavan is not one to take orders even from Ministers. In fact, the negotiator at one point describes him as a 'freaking beast'. The trailer has triggered huge excitement among fans who gathered outside theatres to watch it on the giant screen. Take a look:

In fact, the trailer garnered a whopping 2 million views in a matter of just 15 minutes of being released on YouTube. Over 2,60,000 people liked the trailer in 15 minutes flat. Earlier, two songs from the film were released by the makers. In fact, the first song 'Arabic Kuthu' garnered a whopping 200 Million views on YouTube. The second single, 'Jolly O Gymkhana', which was released sometime back has already got 20 million views.

Vijay's Beast will clash at the box office with Yash’s film KGF: Chapter 2, which is also headed for theatrical release on April 14. KGF 2 is helmed by director Prashanth Neel. The sequel of the 2018 blockbuster ‘KGF (Kolar God Fields)’ also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty among others.

Meanwhile, Beast is an action thriller, produced by Sun Pictures. Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan play lead roles, while Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and John Vijay will be seen in supporting roles.