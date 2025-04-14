Bank Janardhan, Kannada actor dies at the age of 75 due to age related illness In Karnataka, Bank Janardhan is a well-known actor and is praised for his roles in more over 500 movies and TV series.

Kannada actor Bank Janardhan, who has been making everyone laugh for decades died in Bangalore on Sunday at the age of 75 due to age-related issues. Not only the senior artist and comedian's family, but the entire film industry, celebrities and political dignitaries attended his funeral. Many including former Chief Ministers have expressed condolences.

Former Chief Minister and current BJP MP Basavaraj S Bommai took to his X profile and wrote, 'Kannada comedy artist Bank Janardhan is saddened to know the news of his demise. Very sad. As a comedy actor, he acted in more than 500 films. With his demise, Kannada cinema has lost a senior artiste. May God bless his family and fans with the strength to bear the grief of his demise. I pray that your soul rests eternally. Om Shantih'

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed grief over the death of the Kannada actor. 'Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Bank Janardhan, who brought life to every character, used to hypnotise everyone with his acting. His death is a huge loss to our cinema,'

In Karnataka, Bank Janardhan is a well-known actor and is praised for his roles in more over 500 movies and TV series. Over the course of his more than forty-year career, he portrayed both humorous and paternal characters. His friendly and straightforward performances made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Janardhan's career started in theatre, although he briefly worked at a bank, where he gained the moniker Bank Janardhan. With roles in classic movies like Shh, Tarle Nan Maga, Belliappa Bangarappa, and several others, he left a lasting impression on both large and small screens. Whenever he appeared on screen, hilarity and emotion were guaranteed. His death has definitely left a void space that will be hard to fill.

