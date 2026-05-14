Athiradi X review: What users are saying about Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas's Malayalam comedy drama

New Delhi:

The Malayalam comedy drama Athiradi, starring Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas, hit theatres on May 14, 2026. Directed by Arun Anirudhan, the film has been gaining attention, and early viewers have been sharing their reviews on X.

The film is about a lively student named Samkutty who brings back a banned college festival, which leads to a rivalry that turns the celebration into chaos. Read on to know what social media users are saying about the film online.

Athiradi X review

So far, the film has received mixed responses from audiences. Some users are calling it a "complete mass entertainer" and praising the cameos in the film. They also lauded Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas for their performances.

One user said, "#Athiradi is a complete mass entertainer! Brilliant performances, top-notch action, mind-blowing cameo, and a gripping storyline. A must-watch on the big screen!!" Another added, "Pure goosebumps stuff! #Athiradi delivers everything—action, emotion, and style. A total blockbuster experience!"

However, some users pointed out flaws in the film and called it a "complete disappointment." One user said, "Athiradi is a complete disappointment. Too much hype for nothing. Cringe scenes, weak story, forced mass moments, and zero impact. Didn’t live up to expectations at all. Total waste and a forgettable disaster."

See other X reactions below:

About Athiradi's cast

Apart from Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas, the Malayalam movie Athiradi, features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Sibhu, Shaan Rahman, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, Vishnu Agasthya and Vineeth Thattil in key roles.

Athiradi's production details

The film is produced by Dr Ananthu and Basil Joseph under Basil Joseph Entertainment and Dr. Ananthu Entertainments. The music for the film is composed by Vishnu Vijay and the cinematography is done by Samuel Henry.

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