Ammy Virk-Sonam Bajwa starrer 'Puaada' to release on ZEE5 on September 17

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Punjabi romantic-comedy “Puaada” will have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on September 17, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The film, directed by Rupinder Singh Chahal, released in theatres on August 12. It follows the love story of a Punjabi village man Jaggi (Virk), who is in a relationship with Raunak (Bajwa) and the opposition they face from the families. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said the film gives them an opportunity to tap into the audience of Punjabi cinema.

"We are looking forward to the premiere of the theatrical blockbuster ‘Puaada’ on ZEE5. In our continued efforts to provide viewers with entertaining content, this film gives us an opportunity to connect with the audience in an important market like Punjab.

"We kick-started our campaign ‘ZEE5 Rajj Ke Vekho’ with this film as well. Fans loved watching it in theatres and for those who may have missed it, can watch it on ZEE5,” Kalra said in a statement.

Bajwa said she is thrilled with the successful theatrical run of the film and is hopeful that with the digital premiere of “Puaada” the reach will only be multiplied.

“It is such a satisfying feeling to be associated with a film that brought smiles to Punjabi cinema lovers who were isolated for so long due to the pandemic,” the actor, known for films like “Punjab 1984” and “Ardab Mutiyaran”, said.

Chahal, who is making his directorial debut with the film, said, he too is hopeful that audience who missed out watching “Puaada” in theatres will be able to see it on the streaming platform.