Amid Pushpa 2 controversy, makers delete THIS song from Allu Arjun starrer due to its lyrics

Allu Arjun's Pan India film Pushpa 2 was released in theatres on December 5. Since its release, the film has been a hit at the box office and is breaking many new records daily. But after the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater, it seems that there is no end to the controversies surrounding Allu Arjun and his film Pushpa 2 which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. After everything said and done in the stampede case, now the makers of Pushpa 2 have deleted a song from their film.

Controversy due to lyrics

The actor is currently embroiled in the Sandhya Theater case. For those who don't know a woman named Revathi died during the premiere of the show, after which there was a lot of uproar about it. Moreover, her 8-year-old son, who was injured in the stampede is still admitted to hospital. Now the news is coming that the makers have removed the 'Dammunte Pattukora' song online. The song created a lot of uproar due to its controversial lyrics. Netizens questioned the timing of the song's release, so the makers have now removed it from YouTube.

At what time in the film or this song?

On Tuesday, T-Series released Pushpa 2's song 'Damunte Pattukora' on YouTube. However, it immediately came under controversy due to the song's lyrics which said, "If you have the guts, catch me, Shekhawat!" The song was posted in the film for Allu Arjun's character Pushpa when he was seen challenging Fahadh Faasil's cop character Shekhawat.

People questioned the song's lyrics

Now the song has been released again on YouTube at such a time that people have raised questions about it. Netizens wondered if the actor was taking a dig at the police and judiciary through this. This whole matter is related to the stampede case at Sandhya Theater for which Allu Arjun was arrested and was granted bail after a night stay in jail.

What is the whole matter?

Let us tell you that before the release of Pushpa 2, its premiere was held on December 4 at Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad. During this time Allu Arjun was also present in the theater. A huge crowd of spectators had gathered to see him, to disperse them the police did a mild lathi charge. During this, a woman named Revathi died while her minor son is currently battling for life in the Hyderabad hospital.

