Suriya turns Santa for fans, shares Pooja Hegde starrer 'Retro's teaser, poster | WATCH

The title of Suriya's much-awaited film with director Karthik Subbaraj has finally been revealed. The film has been named 'Retro'. The makers also released an exciting title promo on the occasion of Christmas. For the unversed, 'Retro' is a gangster drama in which Pooja Hegde will also be seen in the lead role. Suriya wished his fans on the occasion of Christmas 2024 and shared the teaser of his 44th film.

Suriya-Pooja shared a glimpse of the film

Suriya shared the link of the title teaser on his official X handle and wrote, "Merry Christmas to all. Retro is coming in the summer of 2025... See you soon....". At the same time, Pooja Hegde has also shared a glimpse of the film from her social media handle.

Suriya's strong style can be seen in the teaser

This two-minute and five-second teaser shows Suriya and Pooja Hegde's characters sitting on the banks of Banaras Ghat. Pooja is in a light pink coloured saree, while Suriya is seen in a black kurta. Pooja ties a sacred thread on his hand and later he looks into her eyes and says in Tamil, "I will control my anger. I will stop working with my father. Violence, hooliganism, lathi-bullets, I will leave everything now. I will try to smile and try to be happy. The purpose of my life is love in your words. Pure love. That's it. I am saying everything directly and honestly. Now tell me should we get married?" Later she kisses his forehead and agrees. The Retro teaser was received well by social media users.

Suriya was last seen in Kanguva

Suriya was last seen in the Pan India film 'Kanguva'. Bobby Deol played the villain in this film while Disha Patani played the female lead. The film was made on a big budget. However, the audience did not like this film at all. This film was a huge flop at the box office.

