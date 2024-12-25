Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 makers provide Rs 2 crore financial aid for family of Hyderabad stampede victim

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 makers have offered Rs 2 crore aid to the stampede victim

South superstar Allu Arjun is currently engrossed in the Sandhya Theater stampede case. On Tuesday, he was called to Chikkadpally station for questioning. Before this, Allu Arjun himself had also held a press conference, where he called himself innocent and said that his name is being defamed in this case. Allu Arjun, his family and the team of Pushpa 2 are constantly in contact with the victim's family in the stampede case and are taking care of 9-year-old Sritej admitted to the hospital. In this sequence, Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind has now made a big announcement on Wednesday.

Rs 2 crore financial aid for family of Hyderabad stampede victim

Allu Arvind has announced that the producers and team of Pushpa 2 film have jointly announced help to the victim's family and have announced to give Rs 2 crore. Allu Arvind said that the entire team of Pushpa 2 is with the victim's family and is ready to help in every possible way. In this sequence, Ys 2 crore rupees will be given to 9-year-old Sritej who was injured outside Sandhya Theater. Out of this, one crore rupees is being given by Allu Arjun. At the same time, 50-50 lakh rupees will be given by the producers and directors of Pushpa 2.

The victim's condition is stable

Talking about Sritej, he is currently on a ventilator and is undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital. The 8-year-old's mother Revathi died in the Hyderabad stampede on December 4. Talking about Allu Arjun, the police recently questioned him in this case. According to the police, Allu Arjun cooperated in the investigation and he can be called for questioning in future as well if needed.

Pushpa 2 collection

Allu Arjun's film has been making and breaking several records at the box office even after 21 days of its release. The film earned Rs 11.05 crore on Tuesday and with this, its domestic collection has reached Rs 1101.15 crore. According to Sacnilk, its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 1500 crores. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahahd Faasil in lead roles.

