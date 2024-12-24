Event permit to women's death, THESE questions were asked from Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at questions asked from Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Hyderabad Police questioned Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday in connection with the stampede during the screening of the film 'Pushpa 2' on December 4 at Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad. The actor has left for his home after three hours of questioning. Now India TV reporters have also disclosed the questions asked to the National Award-winning actor. Questions were asked based on the 10-minute video shown by the CP. His version of what happened from 9:30 till he came out was recorded.

Police asked these questions to Allu Arjun

Did you not know that the woman died in the theatre and when did you get to know about it?

Why did you tell the media that you came to know about it the next day?

Did you get permission to come to the premiere show of Sandhya Theater?

Were you told earlier that you should not come to Sandhya Theater?

Were you aware that the police had not permitted this event?

Did you not inquire about this? Did you and your PR team get permission for this event from the police?

Did your PR team tell you in advance about the situation around Sandhya Theater?

How many bouncers did you ensure at the scene?

How was the situation at the scene at that time?

Were you present at the spot at the time of the incident, and if yes, how did you handle the situation?

Allu Arjun returns home after interrogation

Actor Allu Arjun has now returned home after interrogation at Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad. A video of the actor coming out of the police station has also surfaced. In the video, he can be seen returning in a black car. This interrogation of the actor lasted for about three hours.

Allu Arjun's bouncer arrested

Hyderabad Police has arrested Anthony, the main bouncer who accompanied Allu Arjun that day in the stampede incident at Sandhya theatre. Antony was arrested yesterday by Chikkadpally police. He has played an important role from providing bouncers to celebrities to organising those bouncers.

Antony is likely to be brought there today by the police for scene reconstruction related to the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre. Police believe that Antony's behaviour was the main reason behind the stampede. Police said that the stampede happened because the bouncers standing in the security of Allu Arjun pushed the crowd here and there. That is why the police arrested Antony, who played the role of the organiser of those bouncers, and he was questioned too on Tuesday.

