Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy's pre-wedding bash turns star-studded as Mohan Babu, Balakrishna attend

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Allu Sirish, brother of South superstar Allu Arjun, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Nayanika Reddy in an intimate ceremony on March 6, 2026. Ahead of their wedding, the couple is hosting a pre-wedding celebration on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The event is taking place at his family’s Allu Studios in Kokapet, Hyderabad, and several stars from the Telugu film industry are expected to grace the star-studded night. So far, celebrities like Mohan Babu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni have arrived for Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s pre-wedding reception.

(Image Source : YT/ GEETHA ARTS)Nandamuri Balakrishna at Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy's pre-wedding celebration.

Renowned actor and comedian Brahmanandam posed with Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy.

(Image Source : YT/ GEETHA ARTS)Brahmanandam at Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy's pre-wedding celebration.

This is a developing story.

