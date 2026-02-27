Advertisement
  4. Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish reveals wedding and pre-wedding dates with Nayanika Reddy | Details

Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish reveals wedding and pre-wedding dates with Nayanika Reddy | Details

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Allu Sirish, brother of South superstar Allu Arjun, announced he will marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026, with pre-wedding celebrations at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.

New Delhi:

South superstar Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, announced on Thursday that he will tie the knot with Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026 in an intimate ceremony. He also revealed that the pre-wedding celebrations will be held in Hyderabad ahead of their wedding.

In his X post, Telugu actor Allu Sirish revealed that his wedding with Nayanika Reddy will be attended by close family and friends. The couple will also host pre-wedding celebrations for members of the Telugu film industry at Allu Studios. Read on for more details.

Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish announces wedding and pre-wedding dates

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, "Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March (sic)."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Allu Sirish gets engaged to Nayanika in an intimate ceremony, calls her 'love of my life'

 

