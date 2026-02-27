Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish reveals wedding and pre-wedding dates with Nayanika Reddy | Details

New Delhi:

South superstar Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, announced on Thursday that he will tie the knot with Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026 in an intimate ceremony. He also revealed that the pre-wedding celebrations will be held in Hyderabad ahead of their wedding.

In his X post, Telugu actor Allu Sirish revealed that his wedding with Nayanika Reddy will be attended by close family and friends. The couple will also host pre-wedding celebrations for members of the Telugu film industry at Allu Studios. Read on for more details.

Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish announces wedding and pre-wedding dates

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, "Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March (sic)."

This is a developing story.

