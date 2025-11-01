Allu Sirish gets engaged to Nayanika in an intimate ceremony, calls her 'love of my life' Actor Allu Sirish got engaged to his girlfriend, Nayanika Reddy, on Friday and has shared photos of the engagement on Instagram. The actor is best known for his roles in films like Gouravam and ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi.

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Allu Sirish, best known for roles in films like Gouravam and ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, got engaged to his girlfriend Nayanika Reddy in a private ceremony on Friday, October 31, 2025. It was attended by close family and friends.

Sirish took to his Instagram handle on Friday to share a series of pictures from his engagement ceremony. He captioned the post, "I'm finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika! (sic)." In the pictures, the couple can be seen exchanging rings. For the event, Allu Sirish opted for a traditional white outfit, while Nayanika Reddy wore a red lehenga.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika are engaged now

The post instantly won hearts online, with fans and friends flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and good wishes. Actor Pragya Jaiswal wrote, "Many many congratulations Siri (heart emojis)." Shanvi S commented, "Siriiiiii this is (heart emoji) Congratulations." It has over 314k likes and thousands of comments ever since it was uploaded.

Have a look at Allu Sirish's post below:

He earlier informed his fans and followers that he would get engaged to Nayanika on October 31, 2025. By sharing a heartfelt note that reads, "Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October."

The note further added, "My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she is not with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. Our families have embraced our love with immense joy."

Allu Sirish's acting career

The 38-year-old actor Allu Sirish has featured in several films in his acting career so far. His notable projects include Urvasivo Rakshasivo, ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Okka Kshanam, 1971: Beyond Borders, Srirastu Subhamastu, Kotha Janta, Gouravam and others.

Also Read: Aaryan X review: Fans call Vishnu Vishal’s thriller 'racy, gripping and bold'