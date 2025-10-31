Aaryan X review: Fans call Vishnu Vishal’s thriller 'racy, gripping and bold' Theatres in Tamil Nadu buzzed as Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan released on 31 October 2025. From Ghibran’s music to Praveen K’s taut direction, fans on X are calling it a thrilling, well-made Tamil crime drama with a bold social message and a striking climax.

New Delhi:

The fifth Thursday of October 2025 was no less than a treat to the movie lovers as several films from the South cinema have hit the big screens. Among these, Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal's starrer Aaryan has received a positive response from the viewers.

Those who have watched the first day, first show of the film, also took to their X handles to share their views. Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the movie, from its cast and story to what social media users are saying about it.

Aaryan movie release date and cast details

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal’s action thriller Aaryan was released in theatres on Friday, October 31, 2025. Directed by Praveen K, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, K Selvaraghavan, Maanasa Choudhary, and others in key roles.

What is the story of Aaryan (2025)?

The story of Aaryan follows a struggling writer who announces that he will commit the perfect crime. This announcement sparked tension as the police raced to stop his plan.

Aaryan movie X review

So far, people on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) are praising the film for its unique storyline and the actor's performance. One user praised the movie's screenplay, background music, and actors' performance. His X post reads, "#Aaryan is an Unique Psycho serial killer thriller! Racy screenplay! Ghibran Bgm Show! Neat performance by all artists! Debatable Climax & social message! Overall watchable Serial Killer Thriller! (sic)."

Another user called the first half 'engaging'. He wrote, "First 30 Mins was super impressive which gave a huge start for the film (sic)." He further added, "Selvaraghavan character has been Interestingly made with unusual antagonist arc. VishnuVishal as usual fits in cop character (sic)."

Have a look at some other X posts below:

Aaryan movie OTT update

Taking to the Instagram handle, the makers of the film recently announced that the OTT streaming rights have been bagged by Netflix. The caption of the post reads, "Thank you @netflix_in for the support you give me (sic)."

For the unversed, the movie Aaryan is produced by Shubhra, Aryan Ramesh and Vishnu Vishal under the banner of Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

Also Read: Dies Irae X review: Pranav Mohanlal’s film opens strong; fans call it a benchmark in Malayalam horror