Dies Irae X review: Pranav Mohanlal’s film opens strong; fans call it a benchmark in Malayalam horror Pranav Mohanlal’s Dies Irae has lit up X with praise. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the Malayalam horror thriller is earning love for its performances, sound design, and haunting atmosphere. Here’s what fans are saying after watching the film.

The Malayalam horror thriller film, Dies Irae, starring superstar Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal, has finally hit theatres on Friday, October 31. Social media is flooded with reactions from the cinema lovers who have watched the first-day first show of the film.

Written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film follows the story of Rohan (played by Pranav Mohanlal), whose life turns chaotic when he suspects a supernatural presence in his home. Let's take a look at how social media users are reacting to this horror-thriller.

Dies Irae Malayalam X review | What viewers are saying

One X user praised the actor’s performance, direction, and sound of the film, giving it 5 stars and writing, "Dies Irae performance,direction,sound #DiesIrae (sic)."

Another user appreciated Pranav Mohanlal's acting skills, writing, "#DiesIrae is a powerful statement that silences those who doubted and worried about his acting skills #PranavMohanlal (sic)."

"Absolutely a benchmark. #DiesIrae (sic)," reads another X post.

Dies Irae trailer

The makers of the film dropped its official trailer on social media platforms on October 1, 2025. The trailer video received a positive response from the viewers, garnering more than 1.2 million so far.

Dies Irae: Cast and production details

Besides Pranav Mohanlal, the film also stars Arun Ajikumar, Jaya Kurup, and Jibin Gopinath in key roles. The Malayalam movie is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The music for the film is composed by Christo Xavier, and the film is edited by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

