Ajith Kumar's Valimai: 5 reasons it will appeal to action film lovers

Ajith Kumar rides bike in Valimai scene

The highly anticipated film Valimai, featuring Tamil star Ajith Kumar, has opened in cinema halls amid much fanfare. As is a custom with every film release down South, fans of Ajith garlanded his enormous posters outside cinema halls, burst firecrackers and revelled ahead of the film's release on February 24. Valimai is eyeing pan-India audience and going by the response to the early shows, it seems like the movie will be enjoying much love and appreciation in the coming time. Ajith plays a cop in Valimai. We list down reasons why this movie is a must-watch for action film lovers.

Larger-than-life action sequences

In Valimai, Ajith has translated his passion for biking in real life to the screen. During the filming in the midst of the pandemic, the actor's pics went viral as he rode heavy-duty motorbikes. The anticipation around the film has been building up ever since. The Valimai trailer gave a glimpse of how the action team has pulled off death-defying bike stunts with the use of the latest technology. Safe to say this movie deserves a watch in cinema halls so that the thrill can be experienced as it is meant to be with the correct sound.

Ajith as cop

Fans can never get enough of Ajith's cop avatar. His earlier films like Anjaneya, Arrambam, Yennai Arindhaal and Mankatha have seen him as an officer bound by duty to the country and all of them have been well received. In Valimai, Ajith returns back with his cop image and rest assured, he is all set to nail one of his most-liked characters.

H Vinoth-Ajith-Boney Kapoor, the blockbuster team

After 2019's Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith, producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth are reuniting. This time, Ajith has been shown in a completely different light. After Valimai, the blockbuster trio will also come together for AK61, first look of which was released recently.

Background score and music

The background score and songs of Valimai are receiving high praise. In cinema halls, it will heart-pounding to see how the soundscape of the action film has come to be. The foot-tapping songs from Yuvan Shankar Raja will also be a treat for the fans.

Valimai is based on a real-life story

Mounted on a big scale, Valimai's plot is centered on bikes, goons, action and stunts. However, it is also inspired from a true story. Reportedly, the film draws from CM Jayalalithaa directly appointing a bike racer as a policeman. A similar role will be played by Ajith.