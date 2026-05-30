Ajith Kumar's mother passes away: Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay conveys condolences

New Delhi:

A tragedy has befallen Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, as he has lost his mother. The actor's mother, Mohini Mani, has passed away today. According to media reports, Mohini Mani's demise was due to health-related complications.

Reportedly, Mohini Mani passed away at a private hospital in Chennai. Superstar Ajith Kumar was not by his mother's side during her final moments; at the time, the actor was away on a trip. He is now making arrangements to return home.

Ajith had lost his father 2 years ago

Ajith was deeply devoted to his mother and would often visit famous temples with her. In fact, he had also lost his father just two years ago due to age-related causes. Ajith Kumar was left devastated at the time of his father's passing as well.

CM Vijay pass tribute

Tamil Nadu's CM and former actor Thalapathy Vijay took to his X account to pay tribute. 'I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Ammaiyar, the mother of my dear friend Mr. Ajith Kumar. I pray that her soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. I convey my deepest condolences to my friend Mr. Ajith Kumar, who is grieving the loss of his mother, who was a pillar of support and embrace in all stages of life, and to his family members. #CMJosephVijay,' read his X post.

MK Stalin remembers Ajith Kumar's mother

Meanwhile, DMK President and former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also paid tribute to the actor's mother through social media. He took to his X account and wrote, 'I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs Mohini Mani, mother of my dear brother Mr Ajith Kumar. I have no words to console Mr Ajithkumar, who must be withering in grief at the loss of the mother who gave him life and took joy in watching him reach great heights. May the beautiful moments spent with his mother stand as support for him to recover from this sorrow. My deepest condolences and comfort to Mr. Ajithkumar and his family.'

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