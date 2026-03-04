After Toxic delay, makers of Love Mocktail 3 prepone release date | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

The release date of the Kannada romantic film Love Mocktail 3 has been finalised. This comes on the heels of the release date postponement of the film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, which stars Yash and is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

It is significant to note that Love Mocktail 3 will be released by KVN Productions, the same production house that released Toxic and Jana Nayagan.

Love Mocktail 3's new release date

The release date of Love Mocktail 3 was set to be on April 10, 2026. However, the film will now be released on March 19, 2026, filling in the void created by the release of ‘Toxic’.

The film will be released by KVN Productions, who were the co-producer of the film Toxic. It will release on the occasion of Ugadi and will benefit from the weekend as well.

Love Mocktail 3 makers

The real-life couple Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj are directing Love Mocktail 3. While Darling Krishna will be handling the role of director and co-writer, Milana will be handling the role of actress and co-writer.

Love Mocktail movie series

The first instalment was released in 2020, while Love Mocktail 2 hit the theatres in 2022. Love Mocktail 3 is all set to release on April 10, 2026. Yadhunandan has co-written Love Mocktail 3. Nakul Abhyankar, who composed the hit music for Love Mocktail 2, is back with Love Mocktail 3 as the composer.

Love Mocktail 3 lead cast

Darling Krishna is back in form with Love Mocktail 3, as the actor was on a roll with a string of forgettable movies. His association with director Shashank has helped him bounce back to success with Kousalya Supraja Rama (2023) and Brat (2025) being superhits. Milana Nagaraj was last seen in the romantic comedy Aaram Aravindaswamy, released on November 22, 2024.

