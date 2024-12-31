After 'Pushpa 2', Nani and Adivi Sesh starrer 'Hit 3' set faces tragedy as cinematographer dies

Follow us on Image Source : FB Nani-Adivi Sesh starrer Hit 3 cinematographer dies

A major accident took place during the shooting of the Kashmir schedule of South superstar Nani's film 'Hit 3'. A crew member died during the shooting, after which there was an atmosphere of mourning among the team. The makers of Tollywood actor Nani's upcoming thriller Hit 3 completed the Kashmir schedule a few days ago. Now the tragic death of a young female crew member named Krishna KR has plunged the entire unit into deep grief.

Krishna was admitted to the hospital

Krishna KR was working on Hit 3 as an assistant to the film's director of photography Sanu John Varughese. She was admitted to the Srinagar Government Medical College Hospital on December 23 after she was diagnosed with a chest infection. Krishna KR was reportedly recovering and could also talk to her family members over the phone.

Died of cardiac arrest

However, she died of cardiac arrest a few hours before he was to be shifted to the general ward on Monday morning. Krishna's last rites will be performed at his native place Perumbavoor, Kerala. This sad news has shocked the industry. Film personalities are expressing their grief over the incident.

Women in Cinema Collective dedicated a post on Krishna and confirmed her death. "It is with profound sorrow that we inform you of the untimely demise of our dear member, Ms Krishna KR, earlier this morning. She passed away due to a cardiac arrest following a chest infection while on a shoot in Kashmir. Krishna was an accomplished cinematographer and an active member of WCC, admired for her talent, passion, and unwavering zeal for her craft. Her contributions to the collective and the film fraternity will always be remembered with deep respect and admiration," read their caption.

Film cast

Talking about the film, the Hit franchise is the most successful in Tollywood. Hit and Hit 2 proved to be superhits and now Hit 3 is moving ahead at a fast pace. The film stars Natural Star Nani and is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film was shot at beautiful locations in Kashmir. According to IMDB, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty, Adivi Sesh, Nivetha Thomas and Adil Pala.

