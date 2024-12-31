'All We Imagine As Light' to 'Missing You', OTT releases of the week

Follow us on Image Source : X OTT releases of the week

The entertainment sector is seeing a lot of boom at the beginning of the new year, as great content is going to be released by the end of 2024. From critically acclaimed Indian film series to international thriller films and series, the OTT space is set to take the audience on an exciting journey. If you are looking for your next show or film for the start of 2025, then this week's list of OTT releases is here;

OTT releases of the week

All We Imagine As Light

Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light focuses on a nurse Prabhas and her flatmate Anu. The film stars Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti, Hrudu Haroon, Chhaya Kadam and Tintumol Joseph in lead roles. 'All We Imagine As Light' will stream on Disney+Hotstar on January 3, 2025.

Gunaah Season 2

The power-packed entertaining show 'Gunaah' is back with another season. The Hindi series stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, Darshan Pandya and Shashank Ketkar in lead roles. Gunnaah Season 2 will be released on Disney+Hotstar on January 3, 2025.

Avicii - I Am Tim

The 'Avicii - I Am Tim' documentary focuses on the story of Tim Bergling, a shy and insecure boy who suddenly gave birth to Avicii, one of the world's most loved artists. The documentary features artists like Avicii, Aloe Blacc, Chris Martin, Nile Rodgers, David Guetta and Ash Pournauri. 'Avicii-I Am Tim' will be released on Netflix on December 31, 2024.

Reunion

The American comedy-mystery film 'Reunion' revolves around the story of high school friends reuniting. The former classmates uncover a murder and try to identify the killer from among them. The film stars Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Chace Crawford, Billy Magnussen and Siobhan Murphy in important roles. Reunion will stream on Netflix on January 1, 2025.

Missing You

The 'Missing You' series revolves around a detective inspector who specializes in missing persons cases. His life turns upside down when he discovers that his fiancée, who disappeared eleven years ago, is active on a dating app. The show stars Rosalind Eleazar, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt and Ashley Walters in important roles. Missing You will stream on Netflix on January 1, 2025.

Also Read: Yearender 2024: Vida Karo to Ishq Hai, 10 best Hindi songs of the year