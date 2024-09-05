Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges to form association for women safety

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM ANI VIDEO Sanjjanaa Galrani meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Amid MeToo row in Kerala, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani On Thursday met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and submitted a memorandum to form an association to ensure the safety of those working in the Kannada film industry. A video shared by news agency ANI wherein the actress can be seen submitting a memorandum to the Chief Minister. Recently, Malayalam film industry was in the news for all the wrong reasons after Hema Committee report was released, which shed light on the alleged harassment and exploitation of women professionals in the Malayalam film industry.

In her memorandum submitted to Karnataka CM, Home Minister of state Gangadharaiah Parmeshwar, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar and Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, she wrote, ''I sanjjanaa galrani the founder humbly request to initiate few important safety measures which have to be taken mandatorily for prevention of Women Exploitation in the film industry and lead to the formation of a new position of a women as well to be added as a head of the Artist association specially to cater to needs and issues of women artist.''

''A women artist association wing headed by women in the film industry should be formed and be active as an extension of the existing Artist association to educate women about there basic rights as an actress,'' she added.

''After observing a series of women exploitation episodes that are happening in other Film industries, I felt the need of writing this particular letter to you all in order to maintain the serenity of "Namma kannada industry" for that reason, to prevent our "kannada film industry" from having any such embarrassing situation and to mainly protect our KFI from any such Black Mark in future. I want to form SWAA by taking a valuable opinion of our respectful kannada film chamber of commerce, producers association, directors association, technicians association, and Artist Association, therefore, we are addressing this letter to everybody & also most importantly we will required the Mentorship of the Honourable Government of Karnataka to form SWAA,'' she further wrote requesting the Karanataka government.

