Actor Abhijit Patil reveals how he is preparing for his debut Marathi film ‘Rajmudra’

Just like the mainstream Hindi TV shows, web series and feature films, there has been a rise in regional content. It has proved its worth with a power-packed storyline and dynamic performances. Similarly, actor Abhijit Patil is leaving no stone unturned for his maiden Marathi film ‘Rajmudra’.

Currently, the actor is preparing with acting workshops and is making sure to give full justice to his character in the film. Abhijit is already excited to start shooting for the Marathi film which will go on floor soon. Being a true movie buff, Abhijit Patil loves realistic cinema that has some takeaways for the audience.

Moreover, the actor has always wanted to choose roles that are impactful and entertaining. "I am thoroughly enjoying the process without thinking about the outcome. The acting workshops that I am undergoing are helping me in grooming my personality. Right from the diction to dialogue delivery and posture to emote on screen, I am getting to learn a lot as an artist", revealed Abhijit.

While not much is known about his debut Marathi film, Abhijit Patil revealed that the audience will laugh and also get to learn about life through the film. As of now, Abhijit is looking forward to beginning shooting for the film soon.

It is said that Abhijit Patil's film is a social drama that has different ingredients like comedy, action, drama and a positive message for society.

