Accused who aired pirated copy of Ram Charan's Game Changer on TV arrested, FIR lodged against 45

Accused who aired Game Changer on TV has been arrested

RRR actor Ram Charan's film 'Game Changer' is failing to work its magic at the box office these days. Amidst this bad situation, a pirated copy of the film has been leaked online. 45 people were said to be involved in this. The pirated copy of 'Game Changer' was aired on Appala Raju's 'AP Local TV'. An accused who leaked this copy has been arrested from Vizag and an FIR has also been registered against him and 44 others.

Game Changer's pirated copy aired on TV

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have worked with filmmaker Shankar in Game Changer. The film was released at the box office on January 10. The Pan film has not been able to do anything special at the box office. While the film was running in theatres, its pirated copy was aired on TV. The film team immediately filed a cyber crime complaint to address the issue. A pirated film version was illegally broadcast in Andhra Pradesh.

Raid on the TV channel

When the pirated copy of the film 'Game Changer' was broadcast. Appala Raju's TV channel 'AP Local TV' was raided, which broadcast the pirated version of 'Game Changer'. The officials seized all the equipment. By doing this, the broadcasters had violated the law.

Producer expressed concern

Producer Srinivas Kumar Naidu expressed his deep concern on social media and said that such things are very wrong. "This is wrong. A film released 4-5 days ago being broadcast on local cable channels and buses is a matter of serious concern. Cinema is not just about the hero, director or producer. It is the result of 3-4 years of hard work and the dreams of thousands of people," read his tweet.

