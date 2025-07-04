Aamir Khan's powerful look as 'Dahaa' from Rajinikanth's Coolie unveiled, see first look poster The makers of the most anticipated film 'Coolie' starring South superstar Rajinikanth shared the first look poster of Aamir Khan's character 'Dahaa' on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Have a look at the poster here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who was recently seen in the family drama film 'Sitaaze Zameen Par', is all set to share screen with Rajinikanth for a special cameo role in his upcoming much-anticipated film 'Coolie'. The makers of the action drama film unveiled the first look of Aamir Khan's character 'Dahaa' on July 3, 2025.

Taking to the official X handle (formerly Twitter), the makers of the film, Sun Pictures, shared a black and white first look poster of Aamir Khan, where he can be seen puffing a pipe. He was seen wearing a vest and a tattoo on his right arm. The caption of the post reads, "Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie #Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from August 14th."

Aamir Khan's first look from Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'

Social media users were quick to react to the new avatar of Aamir Khan and shared their views on his look. One X user wrote, "Wow aamir khan welcome to Tamil cinema. Looking badass." Another user wrote, "Fireeeeeuuuuu update.. momentum building up for #CoolieThePowerhouse .. good planning from SunPictures.. excited for all the upcoming updates #Coolie #Thalaivar." "Big blockbuster on the way #CoolieThePowerhouse #coolie," a user further added.

Coolie's release date and cast

For the unversed, the most-anticipated film 'Coolie' is set to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, ahead of Independence Day, clashing with Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2'. Notably, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Talking about the star cast of the film, 'Coolie' features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Baahubali actor Sathyaraj and Upendra in the lead roles. However, Bollywood star Aamir Khan will be seen in a special cameo role.

