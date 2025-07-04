Parag Tyagi pens emotional tribute to late wife Shefali Jariwala, says 'she will never be forgotten' Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, shared an emotional tribute to her late wife on Thursday. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote a long, heartfelt note. Have a look at the post here.

New Delhi:

Actor Parag Tyagi penned an emotional tribute to her late wife, Shefali Jariwala, on Thursday with his first social media post since her death. Taking to the Instagram handle, he shared a picture of Shefali and wrote a long note remembering her as a "radiant soul" and said "she will never, ever be forgotten." Parag shared a serene picture of Shefali, where she can be seen smiling and enjoying the natural beauty.

In the caption, he wrote, "Shefali, Meri Pari — the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination."

He further added, "But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa — always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba. A protective and guiding sister n maasi. A fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion."

"In the chaos of grief, it’s easy to be swept away by noise and speculation. But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light — By the way she made people feel. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted. I’m starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive." the note reads.

For those who may not know, Shefali Jariwala was best known for her appearance in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video. She passed away at the age of 42, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on June 27, 2025. Her last rites were performed at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on June 28, 2025. However, police officials are investigating this matter as the exact cause of her death is not known yet.

