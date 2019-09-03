Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sapna Choudhary performs latest Haryanvi dance in veil, watch viral video

Sapna Choudhary is known for her dance performances in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri and even Bollywood songs. Over the years, almost all her acts become memorable dance lovers across the nation. Sapna Chaudhary may have appeared in glamorous and quite bold style in recent years, but her old Haryanvi dance videos are still close to the heart of the people. Her desi style videos go viral on a daily basis. Now once again, such a video of Sapna Choudhary is creating magic on the internet

In the latest viral video, Sapna Choudhary can be seen mesmerizing the audience with her dance moves in the Haryanvi song. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant wore blue suit during this performance.

This video of Sapna Choudhary has been shared by her fan on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary is known for her desi style, and this latest dance video is proof. Have a look:

Recently, Bigg Boss 11’s Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi dance video Yaar Tera Chetak Pe Chaale had created much buzz everywhere.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with India TV, Sapna revealed about her initial hardship days which she faced. Sapna said that she never aspired to become a dancer and it was her hardship which forced her to choose this as a profession. Sapna revealed about her father’s illness and her mother’s struggle on the show.

Significantly, the year 2019, brought new career highs for Sapna Choudhary. The Haryanvi sensation did not win Bigg Boss season 11, but she received a lot of praise among the fans. Sapna Choudhary is currently busy in many of her projects.

Sapna is very active on social media and has 1.5 million followers on her Instagram. From Bollywood to Bhojpuri cinema, the name Sapna Choudhary has become extremely popular.

