Priya Prakash Varrier turns singer for P.R. Arun's sports-drama film Finals

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priya Prakash Varrier turns singer for Malayalam film Finals

The 19-year-old actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame with just a wink in her first film Oru Adaar Love became an internet sensation overnight through the film which was directed by Omar Lulu.

It resulted in amassing over a million followers on social media. Well now, the actress has lent her voice to a song for the upcoming Malayalam film Finals.

"I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the wonderful response to my first attempt! Do watch the full video if you haven't by clicking the link in my bio," Priya wrote alongside a video she shared on Instagram of her crooning the number called Nee Mazhavillu Pole.

Priya has performed well in her last two films and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film "Sridevi Bungalow," which is a romantic-thriller written and directed by Prasanth Mambully, and produced by Chandrasekhar S.K. The film also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee, Aseem Ali Khan and Mukesh Rishi in important roles.

Sridevi Bungalow faced trouble after the first look of the film was released. Many stated that it's trying to gain fame out of the late actress Sridevi who passed away due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. Even the first trailer was somewhere related to the mishap that happened in the Dubai hotel. Talking about the controversies, Priya had earlier said, "Sridevi Bungalow is my debut in Bollywood. There have been some controversies around it but eventually, it will come out as a good film. I got a lot of positive feedback from the second trailer.”