Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
  'Will play friendly ghost..', Richa Chadha has the funniest reaction on SLB's Heeramandi season 2

The second part of the much-awaited web series Heeramandi, released on OTT on May 1, has been announced. It will soon hit OTT, but before that Richa Chadha, who played the role of Lajjo in the series, has revealed about her character. Read further to know more.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2024 16:02 IST
Richa Chadha
Image Source : RICHA CHADHA'S INSTAGRAM Richa Chadha's funny reaction on Heeramandi S2 is here

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's famous web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' was liked by the audience. Now that Netflix has renewed the series for its second season, audience is eagerly waiting for Heeramandi Season 2. In the first season of the series, Sonakshi Sinha played the role of Rehana Apa and Fardeen, while Manisha Koirala played Mallikajaan, Sanjeeda Sheikh played Waheeda, Aditi Rao Hydari played Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha played Lajjo and Sharmin Sehgal played Alamzeb very well. However, it is Richa Chadha who has the funniest reaction on Heeramandi Seasonn2. Read further to know more. 

Richa's post

Richa, who played the role of Lajjo in the film, was well liked by all the viewers. Although in the first part it was shown that Lajjo consumes poison and dies, but Richa's words seem to be something else. Richa has shared a video of 'Heeramandi 2' on her social media account Instagram, and she wrote in the caption, "This time I will play the character of Lajjo 2.0, who will be a friendly ghost. But friends, make her alive." the caption generated a lot of buzz on social media. Where a section of users laughed it off, other actually want SLB to consider the joke seriously. 

Heeramandi Season 2 announcement video

Famous for grand sets, costumes, jewellery and brilliant star cast, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also shared a video of the announcement of the second season of the series. In this, more than a hundred dancers are seen doing a flash mob on Carter Road in Mumbai. The video has been shared by Netflix India and Bhansali Productions on their social media accounts.

Story of Heeramandi Season 2

According to media reports, Bhansali said, "In season 2, now all the courtesans will come from Lahore to Mumbai. Many of them will be seen becoming a part of the film industry of Mumbai and Kolkata. In this way, the journey of the market will remain the same. Earlier they were seen dancing and singing for the Nawabs. Now they will be seen dancing for the producers. We have planned the second season in a similar way."

