Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton Season 4? All about new lead actor Yerin Ha Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Read on to know more about Yerin Ha, who plays the role of Sophie Baek in this season.

One of the most awaited seasons of Bridgerton, Season 4 Part 1, hit Netflix on January 29, 2026. Notably, this season introduces a new character Sophie Baek, who plays the romantic lead.

The character of Sophie Baek is portrayed by Yerin Ha, who brings a fresh energy to the beloved period drama. In this article, we take a closer look at the actress, her career, background, and what she brings to the role.

Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton Season 4?

Yerin Ha plays the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) in Bridgerton Season 4. According to Netflix, Sophie is the "most intriguing person" Benedict has ever met. Before Bridgerton, Yerin Ha appeared in several notable television series, including Dune: Prophecy, Halo, Reef Break, and Bad Behaviour.

Born on January 16, 1998, Yerin Ha is an Australian actress who made her TV debut in the crime drama Reef Break. Whereas, she made her film debut in 2022 with the movie Sissy. In this film, she played the role of Tracey.

Watch Bridgerton Season 4 trailer below:

Yerin Ha's recent work

On the work front, apart from Bridgerton Season 4, Yerin was recently featured in Netflix’s crime drama series, The Survivors, where she played the role of Mia Chang. The series was created by Tony Ayres and besides Yerin Ha, it stars Esther Son, Sonya Suares, Alex Duncan and others in key roles.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release date, episodes

It is worth noting that Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be released on February 26, 2026, featuring the remaining four episodes: ‘Episode 5: Yes or No,’ ‘Episode 6: The Passing Winter,’ ‘Episode 7: The Beyond,’ and ‘Episode 8: Dance in the Country.

