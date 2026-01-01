Stranger Things final season: Who dies and what happens to Eleven Stranger Things Season 5 ends with a brutal final battle against Vecna, a shocking death, and an ambiguous fate for Eleven. Here’s a full spoiler-filled breakdown.

Netflix's most loved series, Stranger Things, has reached its conclusion. The Duffer Brothers show, which delighted audiences for nearly a decade, aired its finale episode on New Year's Eve, which hit the Indian screens on January 1, 2026, at 6:30 am.

The finale episode, titled The Right Side Up, picks up right where Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 7, titled The Bridge, left off. It focuses on Eleven and her gang as they prepare for one final battle against the villain, Vecna. Disclaimer: This article is full of spoilers.

Eleven and the gang’s final battle against Vecna

By the end of the season, viewers learn that Eleven and her team, including Jim Hopper, Mike, Nancy, Jonathan, Will Byers, Dustin, Lucas, Joyce, and others, must attack Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, from all angles, both inside his mind and physically from within the Abyss, to defeat him.

The final battle isn’t easy. The only way to defeat Vecna and the Mind Flayer is through the combined efforts of every character in a meaningful way.

Who dies in Stranger Things Season 5?

Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things had earlier expressed their anxiety and concern online, hoping that Steve Harrington wouldn't die in the series finale. Now that the finale is out, the answer to this question has finally been revealed. Read on to find out who dies in this season.

Surprisingly, no one from the main group dies. The person who meets their end in this finale is Kali Prasad, aka 008. While attempting to rescue Kali from an attack at Hawkins Lab in the Upside Down, Hopper takes down several members of the military's Wolf Pack unit.

Things take a tragic turn when Lieutenant Akers, played by Alex Breaux, appears to kill Kali after Hopper refuses to give up Eleven's location. Devastated by the loss of her sister, Eleven unleashes her powers, taking out the remaining Wolf Pack soldiers. She ultimately forces Akers to turn the gun on himself.

What happens to Eleven is a grey area. In the episode, it is shown that she sacrifices herself, but the makers have cleverly left it up to the audience to decide. All five seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.

