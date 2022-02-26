Web series releasing in March 2022: List of upcoming shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Upcoming shows 2022

Upcoming Web Series March 2022 List: the coming month is going to be full dose of entertainment, thanks to the broad lineup of web shows releasing in March. In this article, we have listed down all the popular web shows that will be releasing in March 2022 in India on streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee 5, Sony Liv & Voot among others.

Rudra: The Age of Darkness

Release date: Mar 4

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Summary: The series is a remake of the successful British series 'Luther', presents a dark and riveting tale of a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the crime drama stars Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles. It is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Undekhi Season 2

Release date: Mar 4

Streaming on: Sony Liv

Summary: Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu is all set to make his debut in OTT with 'Undekhi' Season 2. The first season featured an ensemble cast with names like Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh and Abhishek Chauhan. The second season takes their story forward with the Atwals facing a tsunami of challenges with Samarth's entry.

Sutliyan

Release date: Mar 4

Streaming on: Zee5

Summary: 'Sutliyan' is a heartwarming story of a family where the adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali. As they meet after years, trying to come to terms with situations, they are burdened with emotional baggage from the past and unresolved conflicts in relationships as they undergo the challenging, yet necessary journey of emotional and spiritual cleansing.

Turning Red

Release date: Mar 11

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Summary: 'Turning Red' follows Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old who turns into a giant red panda when she gets overly excited, which is incredibly easy to do as an excitable youngster. The voice cast includes Sandra Oh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wang Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen and Addie Chandler. Billish Eilish and Finneas O'Connell wrote original songs for the film, which will be performed by the fictional band 4*Town. O'Connell, Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Grayson Villenueva play the band members.

Adam Project

Release date: Mar 11

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: The movie follows a man (Reynolds) who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self, played by Scobell.

Together, they have to find their late father (Mark Ruffalo), who is now the same age as Reynolds' character, and set things right in order to save the future.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1

Release date: TBA

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: An eight-episode pickup of 'Diabolical', an animated anthology series set in the same universe as the hit superhero show 'The Boys' has been announced'Diabolical' features a slew of writing talent from across the entertainment industry, with episodes featuring stories by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

Upload: Season 2

Release date: Mar 11

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program, called “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

Bridgerton Season 2

Release date: Mar 25

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Created by Chris Van Dusen, the first season of "Bridgerton" revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean-Page). Season two follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions -- a true love match is not high on his priority list -- and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the Ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Moon Knight

Release date: Mar 30

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Summary: The limited series from the house of Marvel Studios stars Isaac as the eponymous character, which was first created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975 for the comic series 'Werewolf by Knight'. The character of Moon Knight, who is known for his dissociative identity disorder, is the secret identity of Marc Spector. Spector, a former CIA operative turns into a mercenary, who dies during a job in Sudan but is revived and turned into the conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Bloody Brothers

Release date: Mar 30

Streaming on: Zee 5

Summary: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub will be seen as leads in the upcoming web series titled 'Bloody Brothers'. The six-part series is directed by Shaad Ali, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, releasing on ZEE5 in March. 'Bloody Brothers' is the Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller 'Guilt'.

Apharan 2

Release date: TBA

Streaming on: Voot

Summary: In collaboration with Ekta R Kapoor and Jio Studios, Apharan 2 promises to up the entertainment quotient with double the drama, thriller, crime and action with its core messaging - ‘Sabka Katega Dobara’. The riveting series will see Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra (aka BC Aunty season1 fame) and Saanand Verma along with legendary actor -Jeetendra Kapoor. Also sharing the screen are Sukhmani Sadana, Ujjawal Chopra, Aditya Lal among others. Rudra Srivastava, a senior inspector with Uttarakhand police is lured into kidnapping a young girl at her request. The plot begins as a simple plan to extort money in exchange for her release. When the chain of events go wrong and a series of lies unfold, he realizes that he is now a part of a deadly conspiracy. Will he be able to escape the outcome of his choices or become a victim of the web of lies? Season 2 is double the threat, double the edge and double the risk.