Watched Penn Badgley’s ‘You’? Here are 6 similar shows you that will keep you hooked

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Penn Badgley in ‘You’

Penn Badgley is one of the popular actors in Hollywood and gained recognition worldwide after starring in Gossip Girl and the recent thriller series You. With season 5 on the way, let’s take a look at a few of the similar shows you can watch anytime.

1. The Watcher

The Watcher is the story of a family that moves into their dream home, only to be plagued by ominous letters, strange neighbours and sinister threats. The series stars Isabel Gravitt, Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, Mia Farrow and H.Hunter Hall among others.

2. The Sinner

The Sinner is the story of Detective Harry Ambrose investigates various atrocious murder cases and tries to analyse the reasons behind ordinary people committing heinous crimes. The show stars Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel, Jamie Burns, Percy Muldoon and Vera Walker among others.

3. Obsession

Obsession is the story of a respected London surgeon's affair with his son's fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever. The show stars Richard Armitage, Charlie Murphy, Rish Shah, Indira Varma, Sonera Angel and Marion Bailey among others.

4. Mindhunter

Mindhunter is the story of a criminal who often requires the authorities to get inside the villain's mind to figure out how he thinks. That's the job of FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench. They attempt to understand and catch serial killers by studying their damaged psyches. Along the way, the agents pioneer the development of modern serial-killer profiling. This show stars Holt McCallany, Jonathan Groff, Anna Trov, Cameron Britton and Sonny Valicenti among others.

5. The Stranger

The Stranger is the story of a web of secrets that sends family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to discover the truth about the people closest to him. The show stars Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, Jacob Dudman, Ritu Arya and Paul Kaye among others.

6. Dark

Dark is the story of two children who go missing in a German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives and fractured relationships that exist among four families as they search for kids. The mystery-drama series introduces an intricate puzzle filled with twists that include a web of curious characters, all of whom have a connection to the town's troubled history -- whether they know it or not. The show stars Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Gina Stiebitz, Maja Schone and Oliver Masucci.

Also Read: Chandu Champion Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s sports drama gets SHOCKING opening, check film's Day 1 figures

Also Read: Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor captivates fans in a stunning red saree at an event in Mumbai | WATCH