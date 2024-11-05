Varun Dhawan in 'Citadel' to Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti', Bollywood actors who made OTT debut in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood actors who made OTT debut in 2024

While Bollywood stars have made their OTT debut in the year 2024, some stars are going to make their OTT debut. Varun Dhawan will make his OTT debut with the action-thriller web series Citadel Honey Bunny. So Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Fardeen Khan have made their digital debut this year, while some returned to OTT after making their debuts in the last few years. Have a look at the full list here.

Bollywood actor's who made OTT debut this year

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is soon going to make his first OTT debut. Varun will make his OTT debut with the action-thriller web series Citadel Honey Bunny. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen with him in this series. This series will be released on Prime Video on November 7. It is significant to note that Sam made her OTT debut with the Manoj Bajpayee starrer in June 2021.

Kriti Sanon

Recently, Kriti Sanon made her OTT debut through the film Do Patti. In this series, Kriti appeared in a double role. Apart from Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh appeared in the film. The film is directed by Shashank Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. This film is Kriti's first production film. It was released on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar marked her OTT debut this year with Bhakshak. Let us tell you that this film was made under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Production. This film is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. Talking about the star cast of the film, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar have played important roles in it. This film is streaming on OTT platform Netflix.

Fardeen Khan

After a break of 14 years from the world of acting, Fardeen Khan made his direct OTT debut. Fardeen Khan made a comeback with the much-talked-about web series Hiramandi. In this series, Fardeen played the character of Zayed-al Mohammad. This series was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This is also Sanjay's first debut OTT web series.

Bollywood actors who returned to OTT in 2024

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra who made her OTT debut with the lockdown film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' returned to OTT this year. She was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, also featuring the man of the moment Diljit Dosanjh. It is significant to note that the film based on the late singer won praise for the team of Chamkila.

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra's strong acting has been seen in the Indian Police Force web series. This series is Siddharth's web series debut. He has earlier done OTT films, Shershaah and Mission Majnu. On the other hand, The Indian Police Force is produced and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushant Prakash. It is set in the Cop Universe and produced by Shetty under the banner of Rohit Shetty Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi were seen in this series. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video on 19 January 2024.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey mesmerized fans with her brilliant performance in her OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. This film is considered to be the turning point of her career. Ananya has now also appeared in another OTT web series Call Me Bae. However, she made her OTT debut with Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan.

