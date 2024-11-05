Anushka Sharma posts unseen photo on Virat Kohli's birthday, hides Vamika-Akaay's face

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma posts unseen photo on Virat Kohli's birthday

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been away from the limelight for some time and is spending time in London with her children. Whenever Virat Kohli gets time from playing international cricket, he visits his family in London. Today the cricketer is celebrating his 36th birthday. On this special occasion, Anushka has given a gift to Virushka fans. She may not post much about her personal life on social media, but she expresses her love for her husband on special occasions. Continuing the ritual, the actor once again shared a heart-touching photo to wish Kohli on his birthday.

Virat Kohli's fun with children

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma shared a cute picture on her Instagram account to wish husband Virat Kohli a happy birthday. In the photo, the cricketer is holding both his children in his lap. Virat is carrying his son Akaay in a carrier, while daughter Vamika is being held with the other hand on the side. During this, he is seen smiling. Virat, who is seemingly playing with the children in the garden, looks handsome in brown jeans and a white T-shirt. At the same time, Vamika is seen in jeans, a T-shirt and two braids. On the other hand, Akaay is seen in a grey T-shirt. However, none of their faces are visible in the photo as emoticons are stuck to their faces for privacy reasons. Sharing this candid photo, Anushka Sharma has made a heart and Nazarbattu emoji.

Fans are crazy about the cuteness of Akaay-Vamika

As soon as Anushka Sharma shared this picture on social media, it went viral within minutes. Fans are showering their love on Vamika and Akaay. A user said, "This is what I was waiting for." One said, "Vamika and Akaay have grown up so much." One called this picture precious. A fan said, "There is no better gift than this gift." Some fans called it the post of the day. It is significant to note that Akaay was born on February 15 this year. Anushka Sharma had her second delivery in London and she has been living there since then. She keeps coming to Mumbai for work, but she mostly stays in London, reportedly due to privacy reasons.

