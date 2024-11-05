Ajay Devgn introduces nephew Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani in 'Azaad' teaser | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOTS 'Azaad' teaser has been released on Wednesday

The makers of RSVP Films' 'Azaad' have released the teaser of Ajay Devgn's film on Tuesday. While the actor's fans are enjoying his film 'Singham Again' in theatres, the announcement of his next film has doubled their happiness and curiosity. Looking at the teaser, it seems that the story of the film focuses on the brave and loyal horse. Moreover, with this film, several star kids are going to mark their Bollywood debut. In the teaser, Ajay Devgn is seen taking on the British. He is also seen doing dangerous actions in many scenes.

Rasha and Aman debut with 'Azad'

Actress Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn's nephew Amaan Devgan will mark their acting debut. Both will be seen playing important roles in the film. After the release of the teaser, fans are showering a lot of love on the star kids.

The teaser tells the story of the horse's bravery and loyalty

The teaser begins with a voice in the background saying, "That day in Haldighati, on one side Maharana Pratap had an army of about 8-9 thousand, while on the other side, there were 40 thousand soldiers, but the most special horse was with Maharana Pratap himself, as tall as an elephant, neck like a peacock, speed like lightning, when he jumped, he can cross the entire valley." This shows that the film will be centered on the story of a loyal horse and his friendship with the human.

Watch the teaser here:

When will the film be released?

In the teaser of 'Azaad', Ajay Devgn can be seen doing great action, while his nephew Amaan Devgan is also seen supporting him well. This film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Actor Ajay Devgan has also shared the teaser on his social media. 'Azaad' will be released in theatres in January 2025.

