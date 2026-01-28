Vaa Vaathiyaar on OTT: When and where to watch Karthi and Krithi Shetty's Tamil comedy Karthi and Krithi Shetty’s Vaa Vaathiyaar made an early debut on digital platforms just 14 days after its theatrical release. Read on to find out where you can stream the film online

New Delhi:

The Tamil comedy-drama Vaa Vaathiyaar, which hit the big screens on January 14, 2026, during Pongal, has already made its OTT debut just 14 days after its theatrical release. Written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film stars Karthi, Krithi Shetty, and others in key roles.

It is worth noting that Vaa Vaathiyaar failed to attract audiences to theatres, which led to its early arrival on digital platforms. Read on to find out where you can stream the film online.

Vaa Vaathiyaar is streaming on OTT

Viewers can stream Karthi and Krithi Shetty’s Tamil comedy film Vaa Vaathiyaar on the Prime Video platform. The movie began streaming on OTT from January 28, 2026. Sharing the announcement poster, the official X handle of Prime Video wrote, "a new superhero in a new avatar is coming to meet you #VaaVaathiyaarOnPrime, New Movie, Jan 28 (sic)."

The film is available to stream in multiple audio languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Watch Vaa Vaathiyaar trailer below:

Karthi and Krithi Shetty's work front

On the work front, Karthi's last project was a voiceover role of the narrator of the film 3BHK. He was seen in cop-drama film, HIT: The 3rd Case opposite Nani. On the other hand, Krithi Shetty was last seen in Jithin Lal's film ARM. She will be next seen in LIK: Love Insurance Kompany alongside Pradeep Ranganathan.

Also Read: Shambhala movie OTT release: Where to watch Aadi’s Telugu film online