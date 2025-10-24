Twinkle Khanna, Kajol brutally trolled after 'raat gayi, baat gayi' comment on infidelity goes viral Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are facing backlash after their comments on infidelity during a recent episode on Two Much went viral. In a candid chat with Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, the duo discussed emotional vs physical cheating, with Twinkle’s remark, 'raat gayi, baat gayi' - sparked a debate.

New Delhi:

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are the hosts of Prime Video's new talk show, Two Much. In the latest episode, they were joined by Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, where an intense discussion around infidelity came up.

Twinkle and Kajol's take on cheating went viral, with social media users reprimanding them for normalising something that is otherwise called a deal-breaker.

What did Twinkle Khanna, Kajol say that sparked controversy?

During a segment on the show titled This or That, Kajol reflected on how compatibility plays a crucial role in long-term relationships. She said, "Love is the first thing to fade after marriage if you aren’t compatible." Karan sided with her, adding that "eventually, factors beyond love also become important."

When the conversation steered towards emotional versus physical infidelity, the opinions were divided. Janhvi Kapoor said that while both are unacceptable, physical cheating would be a clear deal-breaker for her. The remaining celebs felt that emotional betrayal is worse. Karan then chipped in, adding, “Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker,” prompting Janhvi to respond firmly, “No, the deal is broken.”

Twinkle, on the other hand, offered yet another perspective, stating, “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn’t seen what we have. Raat gayi, baat gayi (What’s happened, has happened).”

How is the Internet reacting to Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's comments?

The particular clip from Twinkle Khanna and Kajol made its way on Reddit, where users lashed out at the stars for allegedly normalising infidelity. "So sad that they’ve been cheated on so much that they’ve accepted it as a part of their “happy marriage”," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Janhvi making sense after long, happy for her that she has boundaries and most importantly self respect". "Respect for Jhanvi here. Cheating is cheating. Can’t believe she’s making far more sense than these 50+ years old adults," penned another user.

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna haven't reacted to the matter.

