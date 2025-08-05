This fourth-generation actress quit school at 16 and went on to rule Bollywood Bollywood's favourite Kajol turns 51 today! From her debut in Bekhudi at just 16 to headlining 2025’s big thrillers, her journey is truly iconic.

Bollywood actress Kajol is known for her versatile acting and captivating screen presence. In her acting career so far, she has appeared in several box office hits and given iconic performances in films. But did you know that the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress made her acting debut at the age of 16?

Yes, the actress who is celebrating her 51st birthday today entered the film industry at a young age. Read further to know more about Kajol, who is also known as a fourth-generation actress in her family.

She made her film debut at just 16

Born in Bombay, Maharashtra, on August 5, 1974, Kajol was actively involved in extracurricular activities such as dancing when she was in school. She was supposed to make her acting debut in the film directed by her mother and renowned actress Tanuja; however, that project got cancelled.

She made her acting debut with the 1992 film 'Bekhudi' while she was in school. In this film, she played the role of Radhika alongside Kamal Sadanah, Ajay Mankotia, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tanuja Samarth and others in the lead roles. Later, she quit school to pursue acting as a full-time career.

Kajol comes from a legendary acting family

It is worth noting that Kajol, who was last seen in the action mystery thriller film 'Sarzameen' alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, is a fourth-generation actress in her family. Her mother, Tanuja Samarth, maternal aunt Nutan, maternal grandmother Shobhna Samarth and maternal great-grandmother Rattan Bai all made their names in the entertainment industry.

Blockbusters that made Kajol a Bollywood icon

Kajol is best known for her performance in films like 'My Name is Khan', 'Fanaa', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and others. Her on-screen chemistry with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was loved by the audience. She has featured in 'Baazigar', 'Karan Arjun', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and others alongside Shah Rukh Khan and all the above-mentioned films became blockbusters at the box office upon their release.

What’s next for Kajol: Upcoming films

Talking about her work front, Kajol will be next seen in Charantej Uppalapati's action thriller film 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens', co-starring Naseeruddin Shah in the key roles. According to IMDb, she is also a part of Priyadarshan's film 'Haiwaan'. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Bobby Deol.

