Song Young-Kyu dies at 55: K-Drama star found dead in car; investigation underway South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu has passed away at 55. Found dead in a car, his untimely death has shocked fans. Investigation is currently underway.

South Korea's famous actor Song Young-Kyu is no more. He was found dead inside a car on Sunday. He breathed his last at the age of 55. However, the cause of his death is not yet known, but an investigation is underway in this regard. For the unversed, the late actor was caught in a drunk driving case too.

Song Young-kyu was arrested in June for driving under the influence of alcohol. Due to this incident, the actor was removed from several projects. Song had already shot for 'The Defects'. But a statement was also issued regarding this, that his screen time in it would be limited.

Song Young-Kyu found dead in car

According to a report by news agency PTI, the 55-year-old actor was found dead in a car at a townhouse complex in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday. Yongin East Police Station has started investigating the case. According to the local news website Koreaboo, the cause of Song Young-Kyu's death is not yet known.

Song Young-Kyu’s family and personal life

Song's family consists of his wife and two daughters. Celebrities in South Korea are held in high moral standing. Controversies often lead to strict scrutiny and affect their careers. Song was famous for his roles in popular K-dramas such as 'Big Bet', 'Hwarang' and 'Hot Stove League'. He featured in several films as well.

K-Dramas and films that made Song famous

Song made his debut in 1994 with the children's music drama, Wizard Mural. He is known for his brilliant performances as a supporting actor in 'Trick', 'Hyena' and other films. His role in 'Extreme Job', one of the highest-grossing films in Korean cinema, is considered memorable. It earned him great prestige in the Korean film industry.

He has been a favourite star of the audience for three decades in theatre, film and television. After the advent of OTT platforms, the number of his fans increased rapidly all over the world. Song's family has not yet released any official statement after his death.

