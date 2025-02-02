Triptii Dimri to feature in web series based on Parveen Babi's life history? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : X Triptii Dimri to feature Parveen Babi's biopic?

Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri has several projects in her kitty and is seemingly very busy these days. Meanwhile, now interesting news is coming out about the actress' new project. It seems that Triptii will soon return to OTT after making a splash with Netflix films like Bulbul and Qala. Reportedly, Tripti Dimri has been roped in to play the late actress Parveen Babi in a biopic series, the shooting of which is said to begin soon.

Shonali Bose will direct the series

According to reports, Triptii has been roped in to play the role of late actress Parveen Babi in a biographical series. The report further states that the production of this Netflix series is expected to begin soon, with The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose directing the project. A source said that Triptii's dates have been finalised. Director Shonali Bose and her team are moving fast to begin shooting for this ambitious project.

Triptii's return to OTT

After rocking the box office with two back-to-back films in 2024, fans are eager to see Triptii in this iconic role. The Laila Majnu actor has many exciting films lined up in the coming times. She has proven herself as a star with her versatile acting and now she is all set to make her mark in the OTT space once again. Having previously featured in Netflix films like Bulbul and Qala, Tripti Dimri joining this ambitious project seems to be a great next step.

On the work front

Apart from this biopic, Triptii Dimri is also a part of Vishal Bharadwaj's next film in which she will star opposite Shahid Kapoor. The yet-untitled film went on the floors on January 6, 2025 and is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film, which is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025, also stars veteran actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda. Moreover, she also has Dhadak 2 with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor. If reports are to be believed then, she has also been approached to play the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in Imtiaz Ali's Idiots of Istanbul.

