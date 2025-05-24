The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 release date announced, Netflix shares video | WATCH Netflix made an official announcement regarding the release date of the third instalment of Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Saturday. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

After winning the hearts of the audience with its first two seasons, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is back again! Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his iconic team for the highly anticipated third season of his comedy talk show. The most-awaited comedy-talk show will be released on the OTT giant Netflix on June 21, 2025.

This season promises more laughter and entertainment with the return of fan-favourite cast members, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. Archana Puran Singh also reprises her role in the judge’s seat, bringing her signature laughter to the show.

It is significant to note that this season will have a new segment of inviting superfans, who will join celebrity guests and Kapil’s hilarious on-screen family, making the comedy even more interactive and engaging. In the announcement video, Kapil shared that, "Every week, we'll give our fans a chance to showcase their quirky, unique and hilarious talents."

Watch the video here:

The Series Head at Netflix India, Tanya Bami, said, "We cannot wait to witness the excitement and the varied talent our audiences will bring on screen. So gear up every Saturday at 8:00PM Kapil and his delightful team of Krishna, Sunil, Kiku, Archana and the fans are set to make your family time, the most fun time of the week.”

For the unversed, the first season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' had a star-studded lineup featuring Kartik Aaryan, Badshah, Karan Aujla, Divine, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aamir Khan, cricketer Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh and international singer Ed Sheeran, among others.

In the second season, the show maintained its momentum with prominent celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Govinda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan across episodes.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares photo dump from her Italy vacation, says 'Taormina through my...'