Priyanka Chopra shares photo dump from her Italy vacation, says 'Taormina through my...' Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel post including pictures and videos from her Italy vacation on her Instagram account. See the post here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media, and she keeps sharing her family moments and work life updates on her Instagram profile. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared a photo dump from her Italy vacation. She recently visited Taormina, Italy, to attend the launch of Bvlgari’s new Polychroma collection.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka shared a carousel post which includes a total of nineteen slides, including pictures and videos from her Italy trip. In the first picture, the Agneepath actress posted a selfie of her wearing a hat and black sunglasses. The second slide features her taking a sunbath on a beach. The carousel post also has multiple pictures and videos of scenic views of Italy with mountains in the background.

Priyanka captioned the post as, "Taormina through my," along with a side-eye and heart-eyed smiley emoji. Netizens reacted to the post and filled the comment section with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "So beautiful." The Instagram post shared by Chopra has garnered over four lakh likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

Check the post below:

Earlier, Priyanka shared a promotional video of Bvlgari, where she can be seen in a white gown and posing for the camera at the launch event of Bvlgari’s new Polychroma collection.

Talking about the work front, Chopra was last seen in the American television series 'Citadel', alongside Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, and Lesly Manville in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Prime Video's action thriller movie 'Heads of State' co-starring Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine and Idris Elba in the pivotal roles. The film will be available to stream on the OTT platform Prime Video on July 2, 2025.

