The Ghost OTT release: When, where to watch Nagarjuna starrer action thriller

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CONTROVERSYY3 The Ghost movie poster starring Nagarjuna

The Ghost OTT release: Starring Nagarjuna in the lead role of an Interpol agent Vikram Naidu, 'The Ghost' was released in the theatres on October 5, coinciding with the festive occasion of Dussehra. The film didn't perform well at the box office as it clashed with Chiranjeevi starrer political action thriller GodFather. There's an exciting news for all the fans who could not manage to watch the film in theaters and for those who wish to binge-watch their favorite action drama. The film is all set to witness an OTT release. Check out details about the same below:

The Ghost OTT release date and where to watch

Now, within a month, The Ghost is ready for its digital premiere as announced by Netflix India on its social media platforms on the morning of Tuesday, October 25. The action thriller, starring Sonal Chauhan as the leading lady, will be available on the streaming platform from November 2 onwards.

For portraying the Interpol agent in the action-packed entertainer, bankrolled by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Nagarjuna's preparations included learning the Israeli martial art Krav Maga and the Japanese sword-fighting Katana. Apart from Nagarjuna and Sonal, the Praveen Sattaru directorial also features Gul Panag who plays the Criminal actor's sister in the film. Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Srikanth Iyengar and Jayaprakash are also seen in pivotal roles.

Also Read: OTT Movies and Web Shows This Weekend (Oct 21): Four More Shots Please 3, Bimbisara & others

About The Ghost

Vikram (Nagarjuna) is an Interpol officer who works along with his love interest Priya (Sonal Chauhan) in Dubai. While everything is going fine in his professional life, one incident disturbs Vikram mentally and he leaves Priya. One fine day, he receives a call from Anu (Gul Panag) stating concern over her daughter Aditi’s life and she asks Vikram to solve the problem. Who is this Anu? Why did she seek the help of Vikram? Who is causing a threat to Anu and Aditi? Watch the film to know the answers.

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read: K-dramas on Amazon Prime Video: Beyond Evil to Reply 1988 & more, watch new Korean shows online

Also Read: House of the Dragon finale leaks online, HBO 'aggressively' monitoring and pulling down pirated videos

Latest Web Series News