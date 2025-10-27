The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT release: Where to watch the horror film online After its September theatrical run, The Conjuring: Last Rites is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video for Indian viewers. Starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, the film arrives in 16 languages with 17 subtitle options, bringing the franchise’s chills home at Rs 499 rental price.

The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in theaters worldwide in September. Starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, this horror thriller received a tremendous response in India as well. After delivering a unique sense of fear to audiences in theaters, The Conjuring 4: Last Rites is now quietly making its way to OTT platforms.

In addition to big-screen releases, moviegoers eagerly await OTT releases. This is the case with The Conjuring: Last Rites. The movie was released globally on September 5 and has now been streamed online.

The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT release details

This epic Hollywood horror thriller was released on the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. However, it's currently available online in rental format. If you want to stream The Conjuring: Last Rites on Prime Video, you'll have to shell out a small fortune.

Rental price and language availability on Amazon Prime Video

The rental price for The Conjuring: Last Rights on Amazon Prime Video is set at Rs 499. If you're truly eager to watch this movie, you'll have to spend a fortune.

The Conjuring: Last Rites has been released on Amazon Prime Video in 16 languages, including Hindi, and with 17 subtitles. This allows everyone to enjoy this horror thriller at home.

Box office performance of The Conjuring: Last Rites in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites did not live up to expectations commercially. Its Indian box office collection was around Rs 78 crore (approximately $1.8 billion). However, overall, the movie proved to be a hit.

The Conjuring: Last Rites grossed over Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office, becoming the fourth Hollywood movie of 2025 to do so. The film had a strong opening, earning Rs 18 crore on its opening day and continuing to perform well due to positive word-of-mouth and a loyal franchise fanbase.

