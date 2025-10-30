Thalavaara OTT release: When and where you can stream Arjun Ashokan’s latest Malayalam drama Thalavaara, starring Arjun Ashokan, is winning fresh love after its digital debut. The Malayalam film tells a tender story of hope and resilience through the eyes of a young man with vitiligo. We tell you when and where to stream it.

Two months after its theatrical release, Thalavaara finally made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, 2025. Arjun Ashokan plays the lead role in Thalavaara.

It is a heartwarming story of a young man suffering from vitiligo who is always full of hope. Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Ashokan, Devadarshini Chetan, Ashwath Lal, and Revathi Sarma also play important roles in the film. OTTPlay Premium subscribers can also watch the film with the top-up option.

What is Thalavaara’s OTT release date and platform?

Thalavaara was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, 2025.

Who are the makers of Thalavaara?

Shebin Bakkar and Mahesh Narayana joined together to produce Thalavaara. Arjun Ashoka's film Thalavaara has been released in Hindi as well. The movie is receiving good response on Amazon Prime.

The film is written by Akhil Anilkumar and Appu Aslam. While Anurudh Aneesh has shot the film, it has been edited by Rahul Radhakrishnan. The music of Thalavaara has been composed by Electronic Kili and Hesham Abdul Wahab.

How did Thalavaara perform at the box office?

Thalavaara was released in theatres on August 22, 2025. However, the film was unable to recover its production cost. While much details are not available about its budget. The film was able to earn only Rs 2.04 crore worldwide, with Rs 1.85 crore being its India collection.

Why did Thalavaara underperform in cinemas?

One of the major reasons why Thalavaara failed at the box office was that it clashed with Dulquer Salmaan's film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The movie that features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nalsen has also been released on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. The film was a major hit this year as it earned Rs 304 crore. With this, it has also become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, breaking the record of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan.

