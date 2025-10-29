K-Ramp OTT platform confirmed: Here’s when Kiran Abbavaram’s film may stream Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp is preparing for its OTT debut on Aha Video after a strong theatrical run. The Telugu comedy has grossed nearly Rs 17 crore in ten days, and reports suggest its digital premiere could happen later this November, once its cinema run slows down.

Kiran Abbavaram's new comedy film, K-Ramp, has hit theaters. The film grossed over Rs 2.15 crore on its first day, marking a strong opening in Telugu states. The film's digital rights have also been sold. It's expected to generate even more revenue in the coming days.

Directed by Jain Nani, the film, which marks Kiran's first full-fledged comedy role, grossed over Rs 16.97 crore in ten days. It is significant to note that the Telugu movie was made with a budget of Rs 18 crore.

K-Ramp OTT rights have been bought by Aha Video

The digital rights for the film have also been sold. According to a report in the Economic Times, Aha Video has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for K-Ramp. This was also announced in the film's opening credits.

The film's OTT release date will be announced once its theatrical run stabilizes, especially during the festive season. But reportedly, the makers are eying for November 20 or 21 for the film's digital release. If audiences continue to enjoy the film, it could prove to be one of Kiran Abbavaram's best performances in recent times.

K-Ramp story

K-Ramp revolves around a rich and spoiled Kumar, raised by his single father Krishna, is sent to Kerala for studies after indulging in cheap thrills. There, he meets Mercy Joy, a beautiful young woman coping with PTSD.

K-Ramp cast and makers

K-Ramp is directed by Jains Nani and written by him and Ravindra Rajaa. The cast includes Kiran Abbavaram, Chandrika Ravi, Yukti Thareja, Muralidhar Goud, Vennela Kishore, Sai Kumar and Naresh. The movie is produced by Razesh Danda under Hasya Movies banner. The music of K-Ramp is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. The cinematography of K-Ramp is done by Sateesh Reddy Masam and the film is edited by Chota K Prasad.

