Tempest K-drama premieres globally; India OTT release date awaited Tempest, starring Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won, premiered on Sept 10 worldwide. Indian fans are still waiting—here’s what we know about its streaming release.

New Delhi:

The most anticipated K-drama 'Tempest', featuring actors Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won, has become the talk of the town due to its awaited India release date. Notably, the action thriller was officially released on international digital platforms, including Disney+ Singapore and Hulu, on September 10, 2025.

While audiences around the world have started watching the series, Indian fans are still waiting for its release. Read further to know about its India streaming details.

Is Tempest available to stream in India?

Currently, the show is not available on Indian streaming services. One user took to the X handle (formerly Twitter) to ask the streaming platform if 'Tempest' would be available in India. She wrote, "Will you be showing #Tempest in India? @JioHotstar."

In response, JioHotstar's helpdesk account clarified that the show is not available on their platform. The tweet read, "Hi Sonal! We appreciate your interest in watching Tempest on JioHotstar. Please note that we do not have the streaming rights for this content; hence, it is unavailable on our platform."

Tempest official trailer

The makers of the show dropped the official trailer of 'Tempest' on August 19, 2025. The description of the YouTube video read, "The storm is coming. Will you brave the tempest? Starring Gianna Jun and Gang Dongwon. #Tempest premieres 10 September on #DisneyPlusSG." The official trailer garnered more than two lakh views so far.

Tempest: Storyline and cast

For those who may not know, the show revolves around a former UN ambassador and a mysterious operative who uncovers a deadly conspiracy that threatens the stability of the Korean peninsula.

Besides the lead pair Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won, the Korean show has an ensemble star cast which includes Lee Mi-sook, The 8 Show fame Park Hae-joon, Oh Jung-se, Kim Hae-sook, Joo Jung-hyuk, Lee Sang-hee, Wo Ji-an, John Cho, Daniel J Kim, and Choi Jong-won.

It is worth noting that this series has an IMDb rating of 7.1. It is directed by Kim Hee-won and Heo Myung-Haeng. Whereas Chung Seo-kyung is the writer of the show.

Also Read: Surely Tomorrow: Prime Video's show featuring Park Seo-jun and Squid Game actress Won Ji-an to premiere soon